Sika clarifies NCDC Metsupt role

In the meantime, Sika said he will continue to perform his role as NCD Metsupt and combat crime in the city.

“I am still allowed to perform as the Mestupt in NCD, while waiting for the administration at the police headquarters to finalize all my transfer documents.

Sika said the date of the handover will be announced after the administrative process is complete.

Reflecting on the struggles and challenges of managing crime in the city, Sika said managing crime especially in the city is very challenging but it requires strong leadership.

Sika said police personnel are working day and night to meet the ultimate goal of the government to have a safe, free and conducive environment that will attract investors to invest in PNG, but people are not cooperating with the police to meet this goal.

“Nothing seems to change in NCD because when we try to deal with the social behavior of people, people keep on disrespecting the law and order in the city,” he said.

Therefore, Sika has challenged NCD police personnel to collaborate with CSP Sagom to continue the role of managing crime in the city.

Meanwhile, Metsupt Sika welcomed the new posting directed by the Police Commissioner, stating that it is a plan that was established to serve the people of PNG.