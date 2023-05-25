Signing paves way for public servants housing

The Financial Advisory Services Agreement (FASA) was signed on Tuesday 23rd of May, 2023, marks a historical event on Public Servants Housing.

The FASA will see IFC act as the exclusive lead advisor in the design and implementation of the Public Service Housing Project in a Whole of Government (WoG) approach, by the Department of Prime Minister and National Executive Council (PM&NEC), and the Department of Personnel Management (DPM).

The first of its kind for a Whole of Government approach for Public Servants Housing under a Public Private Partnership, the Public Service Housing Project will be built on Portion 1212 Granville-Bomana, outside Port Moresby.

Chief Secretary, Ambassador Ivan Pomaleu said, the Agreement will see the implementation of a reform program on behalf of the Government of PNG to increase the availability of affordable housing, and desires to develop a green and climate resilient affordable housing project through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Program.

“Through this Whole of Government approach, PPP arrangement based on NEC decision

No.129 of 2012 that directed DPM to prepare and deliver a revised Public Service Home Ownership Program (PSHOP), and further affirmed through the recent NEC decision No.233 of 2022,” said Amb. Pomaleu.

He said the objective of the project is to deliver affordable housing at a large scale to both public and private sector, and to develop affordable housing through PPP home ownership model.

The project is estimated that over 1000 allotments will be built, and will consist of two to three bedroom houses, and will cover both home ownership and institutional housing accommodations.

“Through this Agreement, we hope for a best financial option or advisory based on the practices by IFC to assist the bulk of our Public Servants cross over the financial barrier to access funds to purchase a house,” said Amb. Pomaleu.

The FASA has a timeframe of 36 months from time of execution and covers two phases; the Feasibilities studies and tender process to identify a suitable developer for the development of houses.

DPM Secretary, Taies Sansan said this arrangement will make tangible contribution to mitigate the impact of non-delivery of housing, experienced by PNG Government in the past when the sole developer is the government.

She said the objective of the agreement is to promote partnership, in line with the PPP Act, and FASA which will contribute to achieving the goals of the Government agenda on Housing.

Meanwhile, IFC Asia Pacific Regional Manager, Thomas Lubeck, said PNG is a member of this International Financial sector and IFC have been involved in developing PNG.

Lubeck said IFC will conduct market research, prepare tender to find the best developer, and will work with the government to ensure all stakeholders work together to deliver the housing project on a timely manner.