Signing open doors for Gulf fisheries sector

Gulf Governor, Sir Chris Haiveta, led a delegation from the Gulf Provincial Administration to sign off the MOU with Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources, Jelta Wong, witnessed by NFA Chairman Laurie Williams and Managing Director, Justin Ilakini.

Mr Ilakini said the MOU have proven to be the single most effective mechanism for service delivery in the provinces.

“I am excited about the signing of this MOU between the Gulf Provincial Administration and the National Fisheries Authority. Gulf Province is a resource rich province, and our people in Gulf are well aware of the potential of fisheries and have been avid participants in the industry throughout the years.

“While 80 percent of our people are spread throughout the length and breadth of the rural areas, we are certain that 100 percent of the resources are within the province,” said Mr Ilakini.

Sir Chris concurred stating that commercial fisheries has been in place in the province for over 50 years through organized prawn trawling and shared his experience of the industry in the province.

“The Gulf fishing grounds are well established, the studies in our province are extensive and the baseline data is already there. Gulf fishing waters spread from Bells point, across the mouth of the Fly, Torres Straits, through to Central and encompasses popular reefs like Eastern Fields, Andora and Paska.”

Sir Chris stated that Gulf fisheries resources include prawns, Beche De Mer, crabs and fish maw and the province is looking to NFA to provide the regulatory guidance and enforcement assistance to protect and grow the industry sustainably in the province.

Meantime, the Governor shared his concerns with activities that are currently taking place in the province, and shared openly his reluctance to sign previous MOU’s due to a mistrust he shared with the authorities in relation to the non-detention of illegal fishing vessels found in his province.

Sir Chris also asked to work with the Fisheries Minister to relook at the Torres Strait Treaty which he believed in its current format does not serve the interest of the people and the state.

Minister Wong took on board the concerns of the Governor and offered his commitment to ensuring licensing issued to companies who apply to operate within the waters of Gulf be issued only with the endorsement of the PEC.

“Our role at National Fisheries Authority is simple. It is to work with the Administration and the people to sustainably develop fisheries in the province, and this MOU is the key,” he added.

“We have a lot of plans for the Gulf Province and are looking to introduce fishing programs that promote sustainability.”