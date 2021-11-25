SI Protesters Urged To Respect Law

He said this yesterday, November 24 after receiving a call from Solomon Islands Prime Minister, Manasseh Sogavare, on protests and vandalism by protestors in Papua New Guinea’s closest Melanesian neighbour.

PM Marape in February 2020, signed bilateral agreements with PM Sogavare to strengthen relations between the two countries during an official visit to Honiara.

“The Solomon Islands has helped PNG during the Bougainville Crisis, something for which we are grateful to this day,” he said.

“I want to encourage our wantoks in Honiara to respect the rule of law and democratic institutions and not to take the law into their own hands.

“Solomon Islands has always been a beacon of hope for us in Melanesia, and a middle ground for many of our Pacific and Melanesian issues, so I ask for peaceful democratic dialogue to any issues of discontent."

(Protesters gathering outside Parliament House in Honiara. Source: ABC News/Catherine Graue)