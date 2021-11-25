SHP Women Demand Change

To bring awareness and mark the significance of the day together with efforts of the people on the ground who advocate for the elimination of violence.

Women leaders in the Southern Highlands Province supported by United Nations Women, mobilized people from the five districts of the province in a gathering at the Imbonggu Development Centre.

Their movement: "Southern Highlands Province Women Demanding for Change" with the theme: "One Voice, One Purpose, One Action."

The movement gained life after a UN Women run program called "Women Make Change" facilitated a three-day workshop recently.

Janet Nisa, women's advocate and a participant of the program has taken the lead, representing women from the five districts of SHP advocating against gender-based violence, underage marriage, incest, rape and social issues hindering the safety, growth and success of the women.

Nisa and Ruth Undi, successful businesswoman and Founder of Mama Halipim Mama Foundation, in a collaborated effort today handed over the "Southern Highlands Women Action Plan" to Southern Highlands Provincial Government Representative, Anna Emet, Community Development Advisor.

The plan presented is the first for a provincial government to receive backed by the UNW support program, "Women Make Change."

The plan consists of the aspirations of the women in the province and the change they would like to see, as they partner together to make that happen.

Present for the occasion among other VIPs was Dr Alphonse Gelu, Registrar of Political Parties, Ruth Undi, Entrepreneur and Founder of Mama Halipim Mama Foundation, Elizabeth Bradshaw and Elly Kale, UN Women Representative.