SHP Students Call For Peace

The UPNG Southern Highlands Student Association are offering their sincere condolences to the families and tribesmen of those who have lost loved ones when Mendi was turned into a battlefield by supporters of rival Southern Highlands Regional candidates.

The tragic event happened on the morning of 18th of August 2022. Government services such as hospitals and schools were disrupted due to the intense counting period.

The association said the students cannot concentrate on studies as they watched with sorrow the graphic images of death and destruction coming out of their province.

“We have seen the great suffering of our people at home due to election-related violence and its impact on the local economy and we cannot remain quiet forever.

“We appeal to all regional candidates and other leaders of the Southern Highlands Province to show leadership when the people of Southern Highlands need guidance and leadership the most. Talk to your people and apply restrain so peace can be restored. Violence will never solve any of our problems,” said the student leaders.

They are appealing to the Prime Minister, James Marape and the government to intervene and send in security forces reinforcement to Mendi and the Southern Highlands to restore peace and normalcy.

“The Electoral Commission and the Government share the same blame as our leaders for the violence and they cannot turn a blind eye on us now. Please intervene immediately to stop further escalation and destruction of properties,” said the student body.

The students called on all the patriotic Southern Highlanders to rise up and take ownership of what is happening in the province.