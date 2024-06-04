SHP police reminded of their oath

The parade was hosted in Mendi town in the presence of the community.

PPC Nili said the purpose of the parade is to remind the police officers of their code of ethics, their responsibilities to maintain peace and good order, and what is expected from them in terms of performance.

Nili said the parade was also hosted to officially announce his appointment as the new PPC for Southern Highlands.

He said one of the areas he had put more emphasis on during his speech to the police personnel is for all police vehicles to be tinted and the vehicles must be locked up by 4:06 every day.

“Vehicles must not be taken out of the province until and unless I approve for it depending on a valid reason,” he said.

He said code of dressing is another area that more emphasis was put into.

“This is because many officers who turned up at the parade yesterday were not dressed properly.

“Police uniforms are often issued every six months or every year but it depends on request.

“Therefore, I am currently working to submit a request for uniforms for my members,” he said.

Nili warned the Provincial Station Commanders (PSC) to be visible and stationed at their respective stations and not be seen roaming around unnecessarily.

The PPC also reminded the PSCs to make it their responsibility to conduct parades every morning to speak to their members before they go out on duty.