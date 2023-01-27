SHP leaders urged to observe law

Speaking at the Southern Highlands Provincial Assembly’s first meeting in Mendi Town on Thursday, the Prime Minister said for unity to grow.

“We must adhere to rule of law, and this starts with us the leaders. Let us observe the rule of law at all times.

“If we observe the rule of law in our societies, there will be no fighting but peace will prevail amongst our people.”

He also advised public servants to work accordingly and lawfully.

“For the next five years, I want all leaders to work together for our people’s benefit. That’s the least we can do for our people,” Marape added.