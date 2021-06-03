SHP Electrification Program To Continue

The Southern Highlands Provincial Government has partnered with Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd, to continue the electrification program in the area.

Governor for Southern Highlands, William Powi recently presented a 3 million Kina cheque to Tagali Contractors to rehabilitate and continue the electrification program; KPHL meets the balance.

The 25km stretch of power grid project starts in Walume in Imbonggu and ends in Kirene in the Ialibu Basin.

Governor Powi said due to a number of issues including royalty payments, power to the areas along this stretch, was cut for five years.

He said, "This is one of the impact projects in Southern Highlands, in the midst of turbulence and instability, and election petition cases that are going on, I have remain focused to ensure that impact project in the province kicked off.”

Managing Director for Tagali Contractors, Dickson Olabe assured the Governor Powi and the Provincial Government for entrusting the power project to his firm to complete.

Meantime, Governor Powi said the Provincial Government has released K4m of school subsidy to schools in the province.

The balance of K6m will be released before the year ends.