SHP Eastern End Festival

This follows the launching and certification of the festival by the National Cultural Commission (NCC) this week.

The festival will be held over three days, from the 28th, 29th and 30th September in Pangia Town, Mendi.

When presenting the certificate to the festival’s chairman, Executive Director of NCC, Steven Kilanda said PNG has a very vibrant and diverse culture that has to be preserved through partnership at all levels.

“One very important way to preserve this culture is through the live performance. We are encouraging the village councilors, the NGO, the provincial government, the district development authorities to partner with NCC and we must establish the cultural festival and shows at the ward and village level so that in that way we will bring this culture to the next generation for them to appreciate.”

“I would like to congratulate the Eastern End show committee to come up with an initiative to put up a show,” he said.

Kilanda said the NCC does not have the funds to provide funding for the shows, but will sanction and certify shows in its authority. The funding for the shows will be the responsibility of the organisers and groups.

Festival Chairman, Daniel Lucas thanked the NCC for assisting the show with K5000 in 2018 for the first festival, and again this year for the festival.

He said, “The occasion is to promote, present and to teach others and the world the Wiru, Lai and Kewa people. Like others of the 800 languages, tribes and cultures of PNG, I believe that nowadays the young ones do not know about the culture, they are influenced by the Modern influence.”

Lucas said he also arranged for young boys in his area to be taught in culture ahead of organizing the festival.