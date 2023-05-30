Showcasing Contemporary PNG Art

These exhibitions have witnessed a remarkable increase in artist participation and community interest, transitioning from the initial exhibition at Nine Mile Smiles to becoming a yearly event at the Petrie Terrace Gallery.

Recognizing the growing fascination with contemporary art from PNG, the National Cultural Commission (NCC) has formed a partnership with Paradise Palette.

This collaboration aims to facilitate the participation of artists from across PNG in future exhibitions.

Don Wutton, the curator for Paradise Palette, mentioned, "Last December, I had the privilege to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Cultural Commission. This agreement allows the PNG government to showcase these exhibitions to a wider audience in Australia. This is our first exhibition outside of Brisbane, starting in Cairns and then moving on to Darwin before returning to Brisbane later in the year. These exhibitions provide invaluable opportunities for the artists, exposing them to a broader market compared to the streets or markets of PNG."