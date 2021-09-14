Shouting Match At NIP Assembly Meet

The confrontation happened after New Ireland Governor and chairman of Provincial Assembly, Sir Julius Chan ruled that the member for Namatanai Walter Schnaubelt and Kavieng Open MP, Ian Ling-Stuckey are not recognized by the Assembly because they missed more than three consecutive meetings.

Mr Ling-Stuckey was not present during the Assembly meeting today. Sir Julius Chan said the decision made by Inter-Government Relations Minister Pila Niningi to reinstate the two Open MP’s was unconstitutional.

The New Ireland Assembly voted out the two MP’s during its meeting on March 17th, 2021.