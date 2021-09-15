Shop issued with health warning

When responding to food poisoning concerns raised by customers, NCDC Health Authority visited the shop and noticed dented tinned food items being sold on the shop’s shelves.

Mr Karaliyo said shop managers and owners should orient their workers on this, so dented and expired food items are rid of the shelves.

He added that dented or damaged food items on delivery should be reported to the NCDC health authority for certification of condemnation. Mr Karaliyo said issuance of condemnation certification justifies (shops) to claim premium or replacements.

In the meantime, further random checks will continue with other business premises throughout the city, to ensure they are complying with public health and sanitation regulations.

The recent partial closure of Desh Besh Supermarket at Konedobu on September 3rd was lifted after the company complied with recommendation of improvement of work.

Environmental health officials assigned to Moresby South Electorate partially closed the shop’s fast food bar and bakery for having breached public health regulations.

Public Health Officer Abraham Keple said they were satisfied with improvement work done in compliance with law.