Shipping Service Enables South Fly Water Project

In December 2021, the landing craft MV Islander delivered over eight tonnes of drilling equipment to Mabudawan as part of a pilot project to improve access to clean water.

The equipment comprised of a tractor, drill rig, compressor, piping and three pallets of cement that will be used to improve village access to water sources.

Improved water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) is a shared priority for PNG and Australia in the South Fly Resilience Plan, expanding Australia Government support in the Western Province reaching over 40 wards and benefiting 90 communities.

Koria Ward representative Gregory Nabaka said the development is creating positive feelings in the community and will enable better access to clean water and sanitation from which neighboring villages can also benefit.

“We are grateful for Australia’s support through the MV Islander which has been transporting much needed equipment for infrastructure, health and WASH efforts,” Mr Nabaka told fellow Mabudawan ward councilors.

The project is part of PNG-Australia Partnership efforts to improve sustainable access to water, minimise contamination risks and improve local governance capacity to develop and deliver water security solutions.

The South Fly Shipping Service has ensured that equipment and supplies are available for projects in remote areas that are limited in access to services.

MV Islander has supported improved health, infrastructure, economic, food and water security outcomes in South Fly District since October last year 2021.

The landing craft transports medical supplies, COVID-19 awareness materials, agricultural tools and building materials, and fuel for health facilities to ensure vaccines are kept at required temperatures.