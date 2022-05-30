Ship Owner Penalised

Reports from Underwater Surveys conducted by Pacific Towing and Conservation & Environment Protection Agency (CEPA) on request of NMSA, confirmed the damage made to the coral reef at Kui Island during the grounding of the vessel, MV Microstep.

The vessel was fined for breaching Section 42 & 43 Maritime Zones Act and for not reporting incident to NMSA.

On May 3, the 23 year-old bulk carrier vessel with cargo of logs went aground in China Strait passage.

It was reported that the owner, Feng Sea Shipping, engaged the tug with barge from the log pond to offload the logs on deck by the ship’s cranes.

After grounding of the vessel, NMSA conducted Port State Inspection and instigated the Marine Casualty Investigation of the incident to establish the root cause of incident.

On 19 May, MV Microstep was released from detention after the owner paid the fine.

NMSA Chief Executive Officer, Paul Unas congratulated the efforts by the joint investigation team to establish the facts on the incident including the extent of damage made to the coral reef.

He also warned other ship owners and operators that NMSA will not hesitate to impose the penalties up to the maximum limit under the applicable provisions of Merchant Shipping Act, Maritime Zones Act as and Marine Pollution Acts.