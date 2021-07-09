SHHIP Supplementary Agreement

The supplementary agreements were signed with Pyunghwa Engineering Consultants Limited and the Metallurgical Corporation of China Limited (MCC) to continue work.

Representing the state, Governor General Sir Bob Dadae and Department of Works Secretary David Wereh signed a signed an agreement with officials from the Pyunghwa Engineering Consultants Limited for a total amended contract renewal of US$9, 494, 500.00 inclusive of GST. An increased total contract of US$1,770,807.00.

The Governor General and Works Secretary also signed a supplementary agreement with the MCC for an amended contract of PGK 264, 055,404.01 million inclusive of GST, this is an increase of PGK34, 888, 676. 56 million.

Civil works should continue on rehabilitation and upgrading of the highlands highway between Lae and Nadzab in Morobe Province and Henganofi Bridge in Eastern Highlands.

These agreements follow the NEC decision made on the 25th November 2020 that approved the variation on the contracts.

The project is jointly funded by the state and the Asian Development bank (ADB). The project will improve and maintain over 400 km of the highway and incorporate road safety features and logistics services for agriculture.