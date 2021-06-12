Sheppard’s second arrest

This is the lawyer’s second arrest following his involvement with K52 million belonging to the Western Province People’s Dividends Community Mine Continuation Agreement Trust Fund.

In a statement, Police alleged that Sheppard was involved directly in unlawfully transferring K52 million from K268 million belonging to the Western Province People’s Dividends Community Mine Continuation Agreement Funds belonging to the landowners of the Ok Tedi Mine.

The 65-year-old from Australia was previously brought in by police in January for the same criminal investigation and charged with two counts of conspiracy and additional two counts of false pretense.

Sheppard has now been slapped with a total of eight offences.

Police alleged that on the 15th of February 2018, his law firm, Young and William Lawyers, were engaged by the Ok Tedi Fly River Development Foundation Limited to be their legal representative in numerous civil cases against the State.

Under their engagement, two separate payments of K15 million and K37 million were paid as legal fees on 17th August 2018 and 23rd December 2019.

Police further alleged that the money was then transacted to unrelated companies and individuals namely, Mundi No.1 limited which is owned by the Samson Jubi, Secretary for the Ok Tedi Fly River Development Foundation Limited (OFRDFL).

Furthermore, Mundi No1 Limited made online transfers to other directors and chairman of the foundation.

Investigations are ongoing and the Police Forensic Criminal Investigation Team have called on the directors of the OTFRDL to make themselves available for questioning.