Shalatee Basil Case in Court

It was alleged that on August 22nd, 2022, the defendants broke into the late MP’s house at Mumeng Station, Bulolo district, and stole K840,000 in cash and other personal items. Police recovered only K41,940.

The defendants are:

Shalatee Dong Basil of Finschhafen, Morobe

Jonah Sakol Langa of Finschhafen, Morobe

Reuben Tangu of Angoram, East Sepik Province

Donald Narua of South Fly, Western Province

Dundee Ottogoma of Lufa, Eastern Highlands Province

Vincent Jack of Mendi, Southern Highlands Province

The defendants appeared before Kokopo senior magistrate, Samuel Lavutul, yesterday afternoon (Aug 22) at the Lae Committal Court without legal representation.

Shalatee asked for a one-month adjournment to get their new lawyer up to speed with the case but Magistrate Lavutul said this is the third time he has returned to Lae, just for one case.

“This is a committal process. This is not a trial,” said the magistrate.

“It’s just one-sided evidence that police have given.

“I’m not running a trial. I’m just administering the file.

“The fact of the matter is that, according to the facts before the court is that, the both of you did no go up to Bulolo.

“Legality of that entry into the premises up there is a matter for the national court to decide.

“I’ve read through the same file. I’ve spent a fair bit of time reading it.

“The contesting of the evidence will be at a level playing field at the national court.

“Go talk to your lawyer and come back tomorrow after lunch. I’m not going to extend.

“It has cost us a fair bit of money, me coming and going.”

Magistrate Lavutul said when he made his second trip to the Lae courthouse in July, he had the case struck out due to technical errors. However, police fixed the errors and had the suspects re-arrested the following week, with two criminal charges laid against each of them.

They are charged under section 372(1) of the Criminal Code Act 1974 – Stealing – and section 395(1)(c) – Housebreaking: Burglary.