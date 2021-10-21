Seymour referred for alleged misconduct

In a statement by OC, the alleged misconduct arises from breaches of his duties and responsibilities of office as required under Section 27 of the Constitution and Section 4 of the Organic Law and Duties and Responsibilities of Leadership.

The member has been informed of the OC’s intention to refer the matter to the Public Prosecutor as required under section 20 (2) of the Organic Law on Duties and Responsibilities.

The Ombudsman Commission said after investigations, it is now satisfied that there is a prima facie case against Seymour for misconduct in office.

The statement said, “The Commission decided to refer the member to the Public Prosecutor for his independent deliberations under Section 177(1) (b) of the Constitution.”

The Public Prosecutor now has the discretion to bring or decline to bring proceedings under the Leadership Code in accordance with Section177(1)(b) of the Constitution.