Sexual offences increasing: PPC

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said a 26-year-old dragged the woman into a bush and sexually penetrated her. He is charged for sexual penetration while the other suspect, who is a 17-year-old, has been charged with sexual assault.

Both suspects will appear in the Lorengau Committal Court today (September 6th).

PPC Yapu said in a similar case, a suspect forced a 14-year-old girl out of her parents’ home at Tamat Ward 4, Lorengau town, and sexually penetrated her repeatedly.

The matter was reported to police and the victim was taken to the hospital for medical examination.

The suspect is known, but he is on the run.

“Police will arrest him soon,” assured the PPC.

Due to an increase in sexual offence cases, Yapu is appealing to parents, Ward Councilors and community leaders to report such matters so that the law can deal with the perpetrators.

He outlined that some cases are settled through compensation, which sets a bad precedent.

“Sexual offences are serious criminal cases and can only be dealt with by police and not village courts, to avoid compensation being awarded to victims.

“I appeal to the village courts in the province to work together with police and address such issues; refer victims to police,” Yapu said.