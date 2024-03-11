Sewage overflow, Butibam road blocked

The source of the pollution is a manhole near the Ampo workshop, opposite Balob Teachers College in Lae.

Located around the area are homes, schools, clinics and the Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG headquarters.

From the manhole, sewage flows onto the road and into the nearby drain, with residents from Butibam Maus Rot saying the stench has made them lose their appetites while some are experiencing upset stomachs and headaches.

To force relevant authorities to rectify the issue, Butibam villagers this morning blocked off the road leading to Malahang, allowing only local traffic and essential services, such as ambulance and police.

Francesca Gware has been vocal about the issue since it started over four weeks ago, saying she alerted the contractor who has been working on the road upgrade, JVPNG Investment Constructions, but nothing has been forthcoming.

“The stench from the sewage permeated the village, even the public walking back and forth are affected. That’s the reason why we have closed off the road to get Water PNG and JVPNG’s attention to come and immediately fix this issue,” she stated.

Sheena Ahi shared similar sentiments, outlining that exposure to the sewage, specifically the germs contained in it, has resulted in stomach and intestine illness, including diarrhoea, fever, vomiting and loss of appetite.

“In our area, a two-month, two-week old baby was continuously vomiting and had shortness of breath so we admitted her at the ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital,” she stated.

“Furthermore, as an asthmatic patient, I had trouble breathing. I was regularly experiencing shortness of breath.

“Even the nearby school has been closing early because students were vomiting and having stomach aches. The school kept closing at 10am or 12pm.

“The contractors were going back and forth and we tried speaking with them but nothing has been done. That’s why the village rallied and forced them to close off the road.”

Water PNG, JVPNG and the police were on the ground today, with Water PNG assuring villagers that the problem will be rectified as soon as possible.

Additionally, President of the Lae Chamber of Commerce and Industry, John Byrne, said he has been in contact with Water PNG Lae, who had assessed the issue and have started work this morning to fix it.

“Water PNG management confirmed the importance of the safety, hygiene and health concerns, saying the area has been given top priority,” said Byrne.