Seven Retiring Veterans honoured

Otto Pukam, Reuben Taukuro, Siyos Wenama, John Asiri, Maryson Kombega, Bothen Pusembo, and Warmark Rimandi were acknowledged by guest and Minister for Oil Palm Francis Maneke.

“I commend you all to being involved in a way the industry has developed in the science and also the way we contributed to what’s important in terms of the extension service in the oil palm industry,” Maneke said.

The event, attended by distinguished guests, marked the compulsory retirement of individuals with 30 to 48 years of service. Minister for Oil Palm Francis Maneke expressed gratitude for their significant contributions to the industry's development.

The ceremony highlighted the strategic direction set by the government to reinforce institutions, prompting the retirement initiative to facilitate the growth of the oil palm industry. OPIC, established in 1992, initially aimed to provide extension services to small oilers, and now, under a new ministry, a permanent board is in place.

The Department of Personnel Management, in collaboration with the Departments of Finance and Treasury, initiated the retirement exercise in 2019, retiring about 2000 public servants.

DPM Acting Director Josephine Konjib, representing Secretary Taies Sansan, shared that the retirement plan's success has achieved 70% of its goal.

Konjib said, “On behalf of my secretary, Ms Taies Sansan, I would also like to thank the Marape-Rosso government for making available funding of K300 million in 2019 to kick start this retirement exercise to retire about 2000 plus public servants who have reached the normal retirement age of 60 to 64 and the compulsory retirement age of 65 and above.”

“This funding not only caters for the retirement component but also for the state share of your Nambawan Supa. So once you have signed the deed of release, treasury will also calculate your state shares and we’ll pay Nambawan Supa to pay you out as well, your state share. That is the unfunded liability that you see on your statements.”

Looking ahead, the government has allocated another K100 million in 2024 for the continuation of the retirement initiative.