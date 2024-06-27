Seven committed to stand trial for Kimorly's death

Waigani Committal Court Magistrate, Albert Daniels committed regular policemen Const Wanpis Bone, Sebilen Saluali, and Freddrick Seri, reservists Mel Taime, Wayne Tali, and Christopher Tokana, and informer Joseph Ronnie to stand trial for the death of Kimorly on November 28th, 2023.

There was sufficient evidence to commit the seven to stand trial at the National Court.

Late Kimorly’s father Marago Dagoba thanked the court for its orders.

He said it has been 6 months since the passing of his son, and all they want is allow justice to prevail.

“The court we are fighting today is not just for my late son but for people out there who are in the same boat as us, the people who face police harassment and police brutality,” Dagoba added.

The seven now committed to stand trial were charged after investigations revealed that they had a rifle and pump action shotgun on the night they killed the deceased and driving around the Gordon area at 1 am on Nov 28 in a police hired vehicle.

While on patrol, they came across a Toyota Hilux at Boroko, leading into Eda Ranu and Works Compound, parked in the middle of the road with hazard lights on and twelve people on board. They searched the vehicle further and found beer in their possession. One of the policemen then got the keys off from the driver and drove them while the police hired vehicle followed at the back.

From the twelve occupants, eight were sitting on the trailer of the vehicle. Five of them jumped out of the moving vehicle and escaped and Kimorly was one of them.

However, it is alleged that Kimorly was recaptured and beaten to death by the police. Investigation by police and a post mortem report indicated death by blunt force trauma to the chest and head from a blunt object.