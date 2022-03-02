Settlers Upset With Police

Fighting started on Sunday evening between petty criminals based at Bumbu settlement.

The community soon got involved.

Early Monday morning (February 28th) – which was a public holiday – four different compounds within the settlement mobilised, looted and burnt down 28 homes at Korogu Compound.

Former councillor, Steven Sungut, said during the incident, a number of calls were made using the Lae police toll free number but they were advised that police had no vehicles and the officers were tired.

“Yes, normally em pasin blo yumi ah, planti kain samting olsem sa continuously happen,” Sungut said.

“But there are certain responsibilities blo different authorities. In this situation, em polis.

“No matter what, if it means that you have to go three to four to five times to put a stop to this situation, to save properties and lives, (then that is your duty).

“If this police hierarchy yu stap lo em, if you have a difference with me, then em wantem mi stret. But don’t take it out on the community. Those are the people of this country.

“And by law, you should protect them.”

On the other hand, Lae metropolitan superintendent, Chris Kunyanban, said the community was never supportive of the police, especially when they needed suspects to be identified.

“We had vehicles. Our officers went down (to Bumbu) but fighting resumed once the officers were gone,” stated chief superintendent, Kunyanban.

“Police cannot be there 24/7. We have a very big community to look after, apart from Bumbu.

“Don’t blame the police.”