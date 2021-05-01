Settlers seek refuge

The NCD Police reported that three to four hundred settlers were escorted by members of the PNGDF into the Barracks, for their own safety and security last night, at around 10.30pm.

The group feared getting caught in the middle of any spill over incidents, following the gruesome killing of man from Goilala.

Early yesterday morning, CCTV from a shop along the Koki road, caught two unidentified man attacking the deceased with machetes, before running off.

The deceased was left lying on the roadside until day break.

Metropolitan Police Fox Units were deployed last night and maintained Police presence until this morning.

Last night Police Zone 2 Commander Chief Inspector Fred Tundu and his team visited Gorobe settlement and urged the menfolk there, to refrain from further violence.

The same message was sent to relatives of the man who was murdered.

NCD Police reported that additional manpower from the Mobile Squads have also been deployed this morning to assist.