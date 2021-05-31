Settlers plead for housing

The settlers want the office of the local member to rebuild their homes that were destroyed during the recent ethnic clash.

In March, the settlement witnessed four separate killings that stemmed from ethnic clashes between settlers from Goilala and Enga.

One month after the incidents, mothers and children are displaced, living in makeshift houses.

Their houses were burnt during the ethnic clash.

They have asked their local member through his office to rebuild their houses.

One of the settlers said, “Nau mi lukluk go bek, disla project laik kam insait, wanpla bikpla toksave mi laik toromoi, mi wantain ol pikinini blong mi haus blong mipla kuk na please yu sanapim haus blong mi bifo projek go in.”

Local member Justin Tkatchenko acknowledged that there are pressing issues affecting the community and says his office is looking into the matter.

"The Governor, myself, my DA, still have outstanding issues to settle when it comes to signing MOA or MOU with both fighting parties. The reason why we are doing this is because we do not want this to happen again. We don’t condone it. It must never happen again in this community. Our Goilala’s and Engan’s and Simbu’s and those that are also living in this community must all feel safe living together.”