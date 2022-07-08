Settlers attack Pari villagers

However, the villagers retaliated and chased them away.

The settlers, after being rejected, held up a PMV at the entrance of the village and ransacked passengers of their personal properties.

Pari villager Alice Penrose, was a passenger in the bus. She said the settlers stopped the bus and ordered them out before taking their belongings.

"They threatened us with knives and stones and pulled a girl out of the bus,” she said.

"This sort of behavior is outrageous and uncalled for in our society.

"We don't want such things to happen to our people going forward."

Police intervened and quelled the situation.

Meantime, polling still continues in the village.