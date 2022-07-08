 

Settlers attack Pari villagers

BY: Freddy Mou
16:11, July 8, 2022
Settlers living along the road to Pari Village in NCD’s Moresby South District attacked the villagers today after finding out that their names were not in the electoral roll.

However, the villagers retaliated and chased them away.

The settlers, after being rejected, held up a PMV at the entrance of the village and ransacked passengers of their personal properties.

Pari villager Alice Penrose, was a passenger in the bus. She said the settlers stopped the bus and ordered them out before taking their belongings.

"They threatened us with knives and stones and pulled a girl out of the bus,” she said.

"This sort of behavior is outrageous and uncalled for in our society.

"We don't want such things to happen to our people going forward."

Police intervened and quelled the situation.

Meantime, polling still continues in the village.

