Settlers Arrested Over Wau Conflict

Provincial police commander, Jacob Singura, said 17 Finschhafen settlers and six Kapin tribesmen have been arrested following a series of clashes starting on Saturday, March 26th.

“Because of the massive damage and loss of lives, we will have to have concrete evidence to charge each of them with the relevant and serious crimes of arson, murder, wilful murder and grievous bodily harm.

“Because we don’t have witnesses right now, we’re just going to keep them in custody and they have the right to appear in court.

“We’re glad that our magistrate can now travel up to Wau to hear these cases and make some decisions.

“All are being charged under summary offences, in the meantime – just to ease the tension from both factions.”

PPC Singura said at the same time, they are looking at organising mediators to resolve the conflict between the two parties.

“Apart from police doing our work, mediation has to take its course as well,” he stated.

“I am looking in that direction as well to ensure we bring peace to the two warring tribes.”

The situation on ground is currently quiet but tense.

(Picture caption: Finschhafen and Madang settlers during a meeting with police at Fo Rot, Wau Rural LLG.)