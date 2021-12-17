Settlement, Suburb Taskforce Team Set Up

Housing Minister and Member for Moresby South, Justin Tkatchenko said the taskforce is part of the Government’s plan to develop settlements into suburbs in major cities in the country.

“The Prime Minister has tasked me to be the chairman of the new taskforce for the settlement to suburb program. This Taskforce will find a solution to ensure that our urban settlements are looked after and relocated, readjusted, reorganized and redeveloped properly and correctly for the benefit of our people”, said Minister Tkatchenko.

He outlined that the taskforce will;

Look for suitable state land to resettle settlers squatting on illegal land. Ensure that they are resettle in a humane way. Identify settlements in urban areas and assist in their resettlement. Convert existing settlements into suburbs.

“This is not an easy task and it is not going to happen overnight. It requires a lot of work, funding and understanding from our people. This problem has not been addressed for many years that is why we are now facing this issue,” said Tkatchenko.

The taskforce will be a collaboration between the Government, Local Level Government and Urban Authorities.

The taskforce comprises of Minister Tkatchenko, Lands Minister, John Rosso, Lands and Physical Secretary, Managing Director for Housing and NCD Governor, Powes Parkop.