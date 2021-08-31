Settlement Residents willing to pay

The study, carried out by the PNG National Research Institute, is called ‘Strategy to improve the living conditions in informal settlements in Papua New Guinea: Evidence from Port Moresby’.

It shows residents’ reaction to the proposal of informal settlements undergoing an upgrading program – a strategy to improve the living conditions and welfare of informal settlement residents and prevent further sprouting of settlements.

Informal settlements provide affordable housing for low-income households, hence, the residents’ willingness to live there, but they prefer piped-borne potable water supply, healthcare facilities and good road networks.

The Discussion Paper No.190, revealed that in order for the project to be implemented in an effective and orderly manner, effective guidelines and feedback mechanisms should be established before implementing the project.

The findings by Professor Eugene Ezebilo and Professor Patrice Savadogo aims to contribute to urban development planning by providing guidelines for upgrading informal settlements in an effective and efficient manner.