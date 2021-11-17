Service Providers Owed

It is understood that these business owners are collectively owed about 800 thousand Kina.

Candid hire vehicle services provided two vehicles and fuel, but was only given part payment. Owner Johnny Andrew is still waiting on the responsible government body to pay the rest of what is owed.

Andrew said, “It’s now one year and so we have to front up here to at least raise our concern. We are aware that ample amount of money (has) been allocated for COVID-19 but we don’t know how and where all the money went to and here we are still waiting for our paCOVID-1.”

A frustrated Andrew said as an SME owner, COVID-19 has really affected his business and other business houses in Daru.

Hire car business owner Daniel Dire is another businessman affected. He says he is now stuck with a company loss. It’s been more than a year, and he is still waiting to be paid.

Dire said, “I was only given part payment of the initial amount where I only received K30, 000 and they a yet to pay me K137, 000.”

Other business houses who had provided accommodation and hire care services also, have been affected as most of their clients fly in and out of the province. And with the current power blackouts on the island, businesses are struggling to stay afloat.