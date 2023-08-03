Service Improvements on Visas

Deputy Chief Migration Officer (DCMO) Visa and Passports Division, Clarence Parisau, spoke about the initiatives that are currently implemented and are to be implemented shortly.

“I am pleased to share the initiatives we have which ICA is implementing or planning to implement shortly which are designed to enhance services for our clients.

Sponsor portal is one of those initiatives we are taking Dedicated mailing address for application lodgments and enquires to simplify for clients Automatic response on enquiry emails The entertainment Visa to go online- which can be used by entertainers e.g. Worldwide singers that wish to come in and out of PNG Expanded online application status check – to cater for clients to check on application process”, stated Parisau.

He added that these service improvements are a testament to the commitment to providing efficient and client focus services.

“We continuously seek feedback from our clients and stakeholders to identify areas for improvement and refine our processes.

“As we move forward we aim to further enhance our services and embrace technology to ensure we give the best possible experience for our clients. Our client service initiatives are designed to simplify processes and enhance efficiency.

“The sponsor portal we are initiating is also a big initiative for us and is the basic integration of the work permit system with our visa systems. We are confident that these improvements will significantly benefit our clients and contribute to our country’s growth and development,” he concluded.