Service Convenience With CellMoni

Nationwide Microbank Limited and Water PNG have partnered with Digicel Financial Service Limited, allowing customers to be able to acquire ease of access when doing financial transactions and paying for water bill.

Digicel PNG’s Snr Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, Lorna McPherson said this partnership comes at an opportune time with COVID-19 creating inconveniences to many in the workforce and local market vendors.

With access to these services, customers will not have the hassle of long lines in banks or traveling far and being exposed to health risks or logistical challenges.

Trudi Egi, Mibank Chief Operating Officer was grateful for the launch as it also commemorates 10 years of partnership since its inception in 2011.

Digicel customers will now be able to pay water bills using their CellMoni wallet. This will be an ease to many as it increase and will improve collection and customer experience.

This integration allows an easy and convenient way to pay your water bill anytime, anywhere.

Present for the launch were Water PNG and Mibank key officials together with Ms McPherson on Digicel PNG.