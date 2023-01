In his tribute to late Secretary for Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs Dr Alphonse Gelu, the Prime Minister described him as a public servant who served with distinction.

"Dr Gelu had all the knowledge and know-hows of politics but didn't contest in the elections but decided to serve to his call.

"We need public servants like Dr Gelu in our country."

The Prime Minister was a student of late Dr Gelu in 1990 at the University of Papua New Guinea.