Sepik River project volunteers recognized

The volunteers are people from the Sepik River.

The project volunteers ensure the river is protected from pollution, as they value the river as their source of livelihood.

Executive Director of the project, Mary Theresa Boni said the association was established in 2016 and became effective in 2018 after the communities living along the river saw the need to have an entity, that will be the mouth-piece of the people to say no to mining or any other activities that might pollute the Sepik River.

She said the project has been effective through their support and it was now time to give back to the volunteers by celebrating their efforts.

Luke Flectcher, executive director for Jubilee Australia Research Centre, an organization that supports the ‘Save the Sepik’ projet said the volunteers contribute constantly and make communication easier enabling the project to function effectively.

“The important aspect is that the establishment of the project was successful because the communication we established between the villagers was made possible through the networking of the volunteers,” he said.

Flectcher said volunteers including the leaders of the Sepik river have played their part in a big way to support the project and they deserved to be recognized.

Meanwhile, volunteer Wendy Napu said the villages have been fighting to take ownership of the river against any harmful activities through this project.