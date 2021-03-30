Sepik Chicken Project progresses

Member for Yangoru-Saussia, Richard Maru said the Sepik Fresh chicken will be available in the market by end of May in all our shops in the Province.

Meanwhile the Huaripmo farm is currently producing 3,000 eggs per day, which is insufficient to meet the demand in East Sepik Province alone. Therefore, work is underway to increase production to 10,000 eggs per day, to supply the East Sepik market as well as the rest of PNG.

Farmer Training for chicken outgrowers will start next month when chicken sheds for the first 11 farmers are installed. Hands-on training will be held at Huaripmo Farm.

As demand increases more chicken outgrowers will be engaged to benefit from the chicken farm initiative, according to local MP, Maru.