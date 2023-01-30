Sensitive Covid data stolen

Police are now investigating the matter. They believe it is an inside job. The matter was reported by an employee at NCC, who said the computer set including relevant hardware, were taken.

The equipment was taken from the workstation of the Executive Assistant to the Deputy Controller and Incident Management officer.

NCC employees told police the hard drive contained all the country’s data for Covid-19, medical condition reports among other sensitive information. In addition, another hard drive belonging to Dr Melinda Susapu was taken as well. This hard drive contains confidential information as well and correspondence on Covid-19 in the country.

Assistant Commissioner of Police for NCD and Central Province, Anthony Wagambie said, “It is most likely an inside job as the building complex has 24-hour security. A number of people have been interviewed by CID Boroko," ACP Wagambie said.