Senior Public Servants Sign Contracts

The appointments of the five senior public servants by the National Executive Council have been gazetted in the National Gazette.

Secretary of Department of Personnel Management Taies Sansan witnessed the employment contract signing ceremony this morning along with Commissioner General of the Internal Revenue Commission, Sam Koim.

The public servants include:

Samuel Kingsley Loi as Commissioner of Tax, with the Internal Revenue Commission, for a period of five years; Trevor Magei, as Provincial Administrator with Oro Provincial Administration, for a period of four years; Dr Samson Amean as Provincial Administrator with Enga Provincial Administration, until he attains the compulsory retirement age of 65 years which is in September 2023; Marago Dagoba as Provincial Administrator with Hela Provincial Administration, for a period of four years; and Johnny Bogombari as Commissioner for Revised Edition of the Laws of Papua New Guinea for a term of five years

Also present at the signing ceremony were Governor for Enga Sir Peter Ipatas and Governor of Hela Philip Undialu.