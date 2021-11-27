Senior Public Servants Sign Contracts

In a brief signing ceremony held on Thursday, 25th November, John Kali signed his employment contract as High Commissioner to Australia for a period of four years. Secretary of Department of Personnel Management, Taies Sansan and Acting Secretary of Department of Foreign Affairs & International Trade, Elias Wohengu had witnessed the signing.

The other senior public servants that sealed their employment contracts are, John Mosoro as Managing Director of PNG Forest Authority (PNGNFA) for a period of four years. He signed his employment contract witnessed by PNGNFA Chairman, Keith Iduhu and Ms Sansan.

Also, Cocoa Board of PNG, Chief Executive Officer, Boto Gaupu also had his employment contract extended for another four years, including Jerry Ubase as Secretary, Department.

The National Executive Council have approved the appointments and gazetted in the National Gazette.