Senator says PNG tourism potential huge

Birmingham said this after a short visit to Goroka’s famous Assaro Mud men base at Mando Valley.

“There’s an enormous global demand for authentic cultural experiences and right here you have something as authentic and genuine, so getting the word out there and ensuring that visitors can come and have confidence were you have a safe, positive experience but also that they’re going to be experience genuine, authentic, cultured and ancient tradition,” he said. “PNG has got a beautiful culture, environment, and surf that can attract tourists all around the world from highlands and coastal areas.”

Birmingham led a multi-party of delegates in PNG to fact find and come up with ways to work together collaboratively with PNG to address pressing issues.

He said tourism is a multi-billion-kina industry that plays a significant role in addressing social problems, creating employment growth, promote welfare and better education. Birmingham added that the PNG Government must give more focus on the tourism industry.