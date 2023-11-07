Semoso sworn in as North Bougainville MP

Semoso won the by-election after the incumbent MP, William Nakin passed on during the counting period in the 2022 National elections.

The Deputy Speaker facilitated the swearing-in witnessed by MPs from the Autonomous Region of Bougainville and other MPs.

Semoso when giving her speech called for a collective effort from all the leaders to change Bougainville going forward.

“It is an honour for me to stand here today and represent the people of North Bougainville as well as the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

“I will perform my duties and continue with what the former MP left behind but to make it better,” she said.

Semoso added that she is committed to working with the ruling Pangu Pati members and be a voice for the people of North Bougainville, as well as the Autonomous Region of Bougainville on the floor of Parliament.

She acknowledged and thanked Prime Minister James Marape for the support given to her during the by-election which saw a positive result.

“We all need to work together as collective leaders and drive the agenda of bringing tangible services to our people.”

Minister for Internal Security and Regional MP for the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, Peter Tsiamalili Jnr congratulated Ms Semoso and pledged to work with her to bring services to the people in her constituency.

“It is good to have a woman MP from Bougainville in the National Parliament and it gives me an honour to say that if the people of North Bougainville can vote a woman MP, all other districts and provinces in the country can do the same.

“I will work closely with the MP for North Bougainville and we will drive development to my people.”