Semoso declared North B’ville MP

Semoso who contested the seat under the Pangu Pati banner polled 14, 851 votes ahead of Lauta Atoi with 13, 482. She was declared on Sunday 29th October.

Semoso will be the third woman member of the National Parliament after she won the North Bougainville open seat in a by-election.

The MP-elect also becomes the first woman from Bougainville to win a seat in PNG's national parliament.

The by-election followed the sudden death of William Nakin, who had retained the seat but died during the vote count last year.