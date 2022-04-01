Security Forces Deployed to Highlands

Police Minister William Onglo said the security team deployed on Tuesday includes a squad from Mendi and a mobile unit in Hagen.

The deployment follows a meeting by the National Executive Council, which endorsed for early security operations in the entire Highlands region leading up to 2022 National General Elections.

Minister Onglo said the security team comprising of both Police and Military personnel would patrol the region including Tari to help contain the situation before things gets out of hand. He also noted that some mobile squad units from other centres were on their way to Tari in light of the incident.

“We (Government) had a quick cabinet meeting today and I asked for an early call out operation to include the Military and its approved," said the Minister.

“All the security forces are being mobilised as we speak to patrol the entire highlands region" added the Minister

“We want to see investigations and arrests, we want law breakers and warlords to be dealt with the full force of the law. We must contain the lawlessness.”

The Minister added that with the NEC approval for a call out, both the Police and Military will work hand in hand to curb lawlessness and gear up for the security operations for the National Elections under the Election Security Operations Budget.