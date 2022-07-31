Security Forces On Alert

Provincial Police Commander, Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said he is aware of a text message regarding a security threat. The PPC said he wants the people of Madang not to name or blame anyone, because the message is false.



He said police are also investigating the matter to establish who posted the message to bring fear among the people and disrupt normal business.



PPC Rubiang said the police are seeing this as a threat and will be security conscious. He said the security personnel are working 24/7 to monitor the counting venues and the other locations to make sure counting for Madang ends on a good note.



"So far we have arrested people drinking and moving around in the night. We also arrested people loitering in town and near counting venues. We are closely monitoring peoples’ movement during the counting period.”



PPC Rubiang warned individuals not to circulate messages and naming people without any facts. He said the alert messages that posted yesterday would be looked into.



"If you have information of any serious threats inform the police. They are moving around. They will verify the information and will investigate and confirm.”