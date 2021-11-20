Security Featured Police Clearance Launched

Assistant Commissioner Crimes Hodges Ette said the issuance of the new certificates will prevent false police clearance certificates from being issued. The new police clearance certificate came into effect on Monday 15 November. Certificates that were issued prior to this date will remain valid until March 2022.

Mr Ette said the RPNGC is changing the old police clearance certificate that has been used for the last 46 years since independence.

“The old format of producing police clearance certificates has been abused, and fraudulently used. People are printing them outside of the actual established system. We have fraudsters producing police clearance certificates fraudulently. The constabulary has been accused of facilitating or fraudulently producing false documents,” Mr Ette said.

He also announced that the administrative fee has now increased from K10.00 to K65.00 this year.

“This particular certificate comes in three categories one for citizens, another one for expatriates and we also developed for PMVs as well. I am sure Motor Vehicle Insurance Limited (MVIL) and the transport sector will also be interested.

“Certain categories would be put in with a reasonable fee at a future date. For instance, a person trying to get a job as a security guard will pay K65, but if they are trying to become the head of a government department they may pay up to K1000 for the certificate.

Mr Ette said police are in the process of developing a work base system that can be accessed anywhere in the country. This system will also be of interest to various stakeholders including the National Statistical Office (NSO), Foreign Affairs and others.