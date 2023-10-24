 

Security beef up for forum

BY: Loop Author
18:59, October 24, 2023
More than 500 police officers in the National Capital District are being deployed to provide security at the World Indigenous Business Forum, which commences this evening at the APEC Haus.

These include police units from the Special Services Division, Dog Unit, Water Police, Sector Patrol and others.

National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika is confident his officers will deliver police operations successfully throughout the forum.

“I am confident that my officers will provide security for this event in the city with the help of private security firms. We have delivered successful security operations before, and we will do the same for this,” he said.

Sika said the police are out in numbers providing security at the forum as well as crime spot areas within the city.

He urged the public to asset police and take ownership of the international forum.

