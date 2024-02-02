Sector heads get vehicles

Presented by the Deputy Provincial Administrator, Andrew Kambuka, at the National Works yard in Madang, the initiative is expected to significantly streamline operations and save taxpayer money.

“These new vehicles will directly address the high costs associated with using hire cars. By providing department heads with reliable and fuel-efficient transportation, we empower them to better serve the people of Madang without incurring unnecessary expenses,” stated Kambuka during the presentation ceremony.

Mr. Kambuka also emphasized the importance of responsible vehicle usage during the ceremony.

He reminded the department heads, “These vehicles are assigned to you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You are entrusted with public property and must treat it with utmost care. Any abuse, misuse, or damage will not be tolerated. These vehicles are funded by taxpayer money and must be used responsibly. The vehicles are meant for within-town travel only. Off-road excursions are strictly prohibited to ensure longevity and prevent unnecessary wear and tear.”

The new vehicles are diesel-powered, boasting excellent fuel economy, safety features and four-wheel drive capabilities. Additionally, the comfortable interiors make them ideal for both field work and office use.

The initiative has been met with positive reactions from both recipients and the public. Department heads expressed their gratitude for the new vehicles, acknowledging the potential to enhance their ability to effectively carry out their duties. A number of LLG presidents and community leaders in Madang applauded the focus on reducing government spending and improving administrative efficiency.

These ten vehicles are part of a fleet of 20 vehicle purchased by the Madang Provincial Administration late last year. The other 10 will arrive next week from Port Moresby and will be presented to other sector heads.