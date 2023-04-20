Secretary Cleverly visits Microbiology Unit

Director Medical Services Dr. Kone Sobi said the visit by Secretary Cleverly is purposely to inspect the equipment that were procured under the UK’s Fleming Fund Country Grant through the Burnett Institute to develop and enhance the work of the unit.

Secretary Cleverly’s visit is the first time for any sitting UK cabinet minister to visit Papua New Guinea and more so, for the Port Moresby General Hospital (PMGH).

Cleverly was accompanied by the British High Commissioner Keith Scott.

They toured the Microbiology Unit and the Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL) facility which is undergoing renovations.

“I would like to also extend my thanks to the leadership team here at the hospital and of course to everyone that is working here in whatever capacity. This is my first opportunity to visit Papua New Guinea and I’m very pleased to see the work you are doing with the support of the UK government,” said Secretary Cleverly.

“The equipment that we’ve just seen, the ability to analyse microorganisms effectively and quickly is incredibly important and the work that you do supports your society in the era now, but of course, also in the future. And I’m very pleased that it is being facilitated with the help of the Fleming Fund, funded by the British people to support our friends here in Papua New Guinea and here in the Port Moresby General Hospital.”

Dr. Sobi thanked said it was an honour for the hospital to receive Secretary Cleverly on his first visit to PNG.

“Through the Fleming Fund country grant, we are able to improve and enhance the capacity of the Microbiology activity here in Port Moresby General Hospital. This goes a long way to serve and improve clinical practice here in the country,” said Dr. Sobi.

The Fleming Fund has also supported the hospital in training and capacity building of staff of the Microbiology Unit and CPHL.