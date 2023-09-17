Second chance for Mapex graduates

Most of these students are second-chancers who were unable to continue in the formal education system and now have a new lease on life following graduation day.

Mapex Training Institute managing director, Marcus Palem Kara says the institute’s goal is to contribute to the country’s human development.

Kara paid special tribute to the sponsors, stakeholders and parents who contributed to the development of the students by providing funding support.

The Central Provincial Government (CPG) sponsored more than one hundred students who enrolled for the second batch this year. However, a number of students under the sponsorship program graduated with Certificates withheld due to unpaid school fees, the portions not covered by the Tertiary Tuition support program.

The CPG’s Education Co-coordinator, Henry Kita, highlighted this issue.

“The Governor’s Tuition fees for each student is K1,200 per student. This year, 2023 the Central Governor’s office paid for 601 students attending Mapex Training Institute at a cost of K721,200. This is the institution that many Central Students attend because of the different courses provided for the students that meet the demands of the growing industries in the country.

He added, “The tuition fees are only paid once in a year for students therefore the outstanding balance and job training should be met by the parents, and we have a good communication channel with the Mapex Training Institute so on behalf of the Madam Governor for Central Province I want to congratulate all you students that are graduating today, well done to you all.”

Tom Diana who did not continue studies after Grade 10, graduated with a certificate in Mobile Crane operating.

He said, “I want to say thank you to my Governor for this kind assistance.”

Another graduate who benefited from the tuition fee support was Job Agola who was quite emotional.

“Following all the struggles I just want to say thank you very much to the Madam Governor for the assistance. Thank you for your leadership in the province for serving us, finally we have graduated, thank you to your office and your representatives that have assisted us to this point.”

Students from Central Province are reminded to apply for assistance for the 2024 Tertiary Tuition support program. The applications will open in November 2023.