Search on for missing boat and passengers

A search is on for the boat and its missing passengers. New Ireland Provincial Administrator Moses Taram said onboard the craft were two women, three minors and two operators.

The boat left Kavieng on Saturday, 07 January. They did not reach their destination.

This morning, the NIP Disaster office sent out a 25-foot boat to patrol the Tigak, Lovongai and Mussau Islands for the missing travelers.

Mr. Taram also confirmed that an Australian Search and Rescue Challenger is on its way to conduct aerial search after a request was sent by NIP Disaster Manager Terence Tasia.

The Australian Search and Rescue team is working on locating the missing party alongside the NIP Disaster Office, and the National Maritime Safety Authority.

Meanwhile, islanders have been urged to carry extra fuel, food and life jackets when traveling out at sea.