 

Search on for missing boat and passengers

BY: Jemimah Sukbat
12:02, January 9, 2023
191 reads

A 23-foot boat enroute for Mussau in New Ireland Province went missing between the waters of Kavieng and Mussau Island.

A search is on for the boat and its missing passengers. New Ireland Provincial Administrator Moses Taram said onboard the craft were two women, three minors and two operators.

The boat left Kavieng on Saturday, 07 January. They did not reach their destination.

This morning, the NIP Disaster office sent out a 25-foot boat to patrol the Tigak, Lovongai and Mussau Islands for the missing travelers.  

Mr. Taram also confirmed that an Australian Search and Rescue Challenger is on its way to conduct aerial search after a request was sent by NIP Disaster Manager Terence Tasia.

The Australian Search and Rescue team is working on locating the missing party alongside the NIP Disaster Office, and the National Maritime Safety Authority.

Meanwhile, islanders have been urged to carry extra fuel, food and life jackets when traveling out at sea.

Tags: 
Search
Missing Persons
NIP Disaster office
New Ireland Province
Author: 
Jemimah Sukbat
  • 191 reads